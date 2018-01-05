Paris Hilton Hires 24/7 Security To Protect $2 Million Engagement Ring: Smart Or Over The Top?

Paris Hilton reportedly now has 24/7 guards to shadow her, fiance Chris Zylka and her giant new rock. Hmm, was she spooked by former BFF Kim K’s robbery?

Paris Hilton, 36, is intent on making sure her enormous new diamond ring from Chris Zylka, 32 is protected around the clock, as sources claim to TMZ on Jan. 5. Sounds like the heiress isn’t taking any chances with that $2 million gorgeousness!

“They’ve had 24/7 security shadowing them,” insiders tells the site, “And specifically the ring — ever since [they got engaged] last weekend.” Chris proposed on an Aspen, CO ski trip, and you can see the romantic pics here.

As for why Paris is taking great pains to protect her new ring, which is approximately a whopping 20 carats? Well, apparently she “feels it’s best to have someone on guard at all times because of the rash of celeb burglaries this past year,” according to TMZ. You’ll remember that her former friend Kim Kardashian, 37, was robbed at gunpoint in her namesake city, and the thieves stole her $4 million diamond ring. Plus, Paris’ aunt Kyle Richards also just suffered a home invasion! So you can’t really blame Paris for covering all of her bases. See throwback photos of Paris and Kim’s friendship here.

“Paris already has around the clock security at her home,” sources also tell the site, adding: “The ring squad is always with her and that rock, but they’re in street clothes — so it’s not so obvious.

Diamonds Are Forever… ✨✨💎✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

