Offset Screws Everyone, Says Allegedly Pregnant Baby Mama Celina Powell After New Sex Tape Drops

Offset allegedly has a new sex tape and his baby mama accuser tells us EXCLUSIVELY how he screws around behind Cardi B’s back.

Things are about to get rocky again for Cardi B and Offset’s engagement because yet another alleged sex tape has dropped that purportedly shows him hooking up with another woman who is NOT his fiance. That comes as no surprise to Celina Powell, the woman who has accused the Migos member of knocking her up. HollywoodLife.com talked to her EXCLUSIVELY and asked her if she knows who his latest bedroom partner is and she told us bluntly, “Who knows, he f***s everyone.” That’s present tense and bad news for Cardi as it seems Offset just can’t keep it in his pants. “He gonna do what he wants to do. Nobody in the industry is faithful,” she adds.

Celina is hoping that the new sex tape spells the end for hip hop’s hottest couple. “I hope they finally break up so I can do this DNA test,” she tells us about her supposed unborn baby. Some have questioned if she’s even pregnant and she refused to give up the goods. We asked her how far along she is and Celina responded “I’m not telling anyone.” See pics of Cardi B and Offset, here.

Offset has made it hard for Celina to get the DNA test she wants because he sent her a cease and desist order through his attorneys back on Dec. 29. He denied any claims that he fathered her child and said that Celina was trying to extort him, demanding that he give her $50k and in exchange, she would get an abortion. The letter also stated that she has lied about hooking up with other celebrities in the past and this is just another one of her schemes. She responded the next day by tweeting out “I ain’t cease and desisting SH*T,” adding the super classy line ““[Offset] tell ya lawyer suck my d*ck the way I sucked yours.”

Upon the alleged sex tape dropping overnight on Jan. 5, Celina couldn’t help but taunt Offset and Cardi B about his latest scandal. The video romp was reportedly filmed only a few weeks ago, unlike his other one which supposedly happened in September before he got engaged to Cardi. “So baby dad @ OffsetYRN how’s your night going @ iamcardib what about you sis? Anything???” she tweeted out to directly to the for now still-on couple. Harsh!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the new sex tape scandal will be the last straw for Cardi?