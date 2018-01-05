Offset Reportedly Caught Cheating On Cardi B Again In New Sex Tape

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is being put to the test. After countless amounts of cheating rumors, Offset is the target of another report, which claims he starred in another alleged sex tape. Here’s what we know.

Offset, 26, of Migos cannot catch a break. The rapper — who is engaged to fellow rapper, Cardi B, 25 — is involved in another alleged sex tape scandal, according to MediaTakeOut. An anonymous person “leaked” an alleged sex tape on Twitter, which the site reports Offset and an unidentified woman starred in. The site does not provide any further information. While HollywoodLife.com does not feature that type of content, you can click here for more information.

This report is just one of many that Offset has been at the center of since late 2017, into the New Year. The couple experience their first bout of drama when, on Christmas day, hacker[s] released explicit videos [via iCloud] of both Cardi and Offset, separately. One video showed an unidentified nude woman with Offset filming her in the background, which Cardi later confirmed was Offset in the video. Another video, showed NSFW footage of Cardi, alone. She later tweeted that she Offset were just fine, despite his discrepancies.

Then, the pair were hit with turmoil again, when a woman named Celina Powell [an Instagram model] came forward on December 28 with claims that Offset is the father of her unborn baby girl. Powell even provided ultrasound photos. Offset quickly denied the claims and had his lawyers serve her with a cease and desist letter. Offset and Powell are still reportedly going at it with their legal teams. Powell exclusively told HollywoodLife.com that she is “1000%” positive that Offset is the father of her baby, saying she and the rapper met back in February 2017 at a music festival.

Drama continued to cloud their Offset and Cardi’s relationship when internet goers speculated that he cheated on her with Instagram model, Faith Nketsi. The pair were allegedly believed to too close for comfort in a video that was shot back in October 2017 — The news was also reported by MTO.

Cardi did not address the slew of cheating claims directly. However, she made sure to publicly let Offset know [after she confirmed the first cheating incident] that if he strayed again, he’d lose her for good. While onstage during a concert on December 28, Cardi stopped the show to send her man an important message. “I let a n—a know, though,” she said with an intentional pause. “You do that s–t again….you gon’ lose your wife!” And, get this — Offset, along with the rest of Migos, were in the building, because they too were performing that night. So, we’re assuming he heard the message loud and clear.

Offset and Cardi have yet to address this most recent report.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cardi B and Offset can withstand the ongoing cheating reports?