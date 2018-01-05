‘New Girl’ Creator On Avoiding A Predictable Final Season: We Deserve A Happy Ending

After the ‘New Girl’ presentation at TCA, we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s creator, Elizabeth Meriwether, about the danger of an all-too-predictable ending.

New Girl‘s seventh season will be it’s last, sadly, and the first footage revealed at the Television Critics Association on January 4 appeared to reveal that our beloved Nick, Jess, Schmidt, Cece and Winston will all live happily ever after. HollywoodLife got to speak with the show’s creator, Elizabeth Meriwether, briefly after their presentation where we flat out asked if she was concerned about things being a little too predictable. “I mean, it was something we definitely talked about in the writers room and I just want to keep it really funny,” Elizabeth told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“I think like we try to make it feel like, turned, you know? So that it’s like, if things kind of work out for the characters then it’s because they earned it and we earned it,” Elizabeth added. “But yeah, it’s definitely hard wrapping up a show because there’s things that are weighing on you like I don’t want to let the fans down but I also want to tell a good story. It’s definitely something we talked about. Hopefully it’s not so predictable. I feel like I could use some happy endings right now though!” And she’s right, we definitely could!

Although the footage has yet to be released to the public, the New Girl cast and crew unveiled the first look at the final season before their TCA presentation. In the brief preview we saw Nick (Jake Johnson) talking about a proposal, which feels safe to assume will be to Zooey Deschanel‘s Jess. We also get to meet Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece’s (Hannah Simone) gorgeous little girl who will be three years old when the seventh season premieres on April 10, 2018. So exciting!

