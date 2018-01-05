Meryl Streep Insists One Day We’ll All ‘Thank’ Harvey Weinstein & Trump For Being Horrible Men

Is that really what she meant? Meryl Streep argued that down the line, we’ll have to be thankful for Trump and Weinstein. Read her controversial remarks here!

Meryl Streep, 68, believes that in the future, we should actually be thanking Donald Trump, 71, and Harvey Weinstein, 65, for their heinous actions. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Meryl opened up about the positive changes being made from the #MeToo movement as well as the unified outcry against Trump’s first year in the White House. “It’s sort of like, something that felt like its time had come,” Streep said. “And in a way we’re all going to have to thank Donald Trump for securing the executive branch of our government. We’re going to find where all the weaknesses are in our government. And we’re going to have to thank Harvey Weinstein for a moment in time where the door just got blown open. And it’s kind of great.” Whoa, whoa, whoa. Does Meryl, who condemned Ivanka Trump, 36, and Melania Trump, 47, for not speaking out against Trump’s alleged sexual misconduct, seriously believe Trump and Weinstein deserve gratitude over our condemnation? Being grateful over the success of the movement is one thing, but you don’t need to thank the oppressors for inspiring people to voice their concerns and fight back.

Meryl went on to qualify her remarks, and explain what she thinks is so “great” about the current climate surrounding Trump’s White House and Harvey’s Hollywood. “It’s kind of great that it’s happened,” Meryl added. “It’s horrible for the people that were sacrificed along the way. But it’s almost like they went to war, these girls who stood up. And they took the bullets.”

Time will tell if Meryl offers any further clarifications to her remarks. Click here to see pics of celebs, including Meryl, whom Trump personally attacked in 2017 here!

