Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Allegedly Assaulted By His Fiancee In Drunken NYE Altercation

Meghan Markle’s half-brother started out 2018 by allegedly getting roughed up by his fiancée in a drunken New Year’s altercation that landed her behind bars.

No wonder Prince Harry, 33, said he hopes to give Meghan Markle, 36, the loving family she never had, because the one she’s got sounds like a bit of a mess. Her older half-brother Thomas Markle, 51, ended up being the victim of a drunken fight with fiancée Darlene Blount, 37 that landed her in jail as 2018 began. She was arrested in Grant’s Pass, Oregon and charged with fourth degree assault on New Year’s Eve after allegedly getting physical with Thomas in a booze fueled fight according to TMZ. She ended up sitting in the Josephine County Jail for over 30 hours as a result.

Think about it this way, assuming Thomas and Darlene get past this incident and end up tying the knot as planned, on May 19 Prince Harry will become the brother-in-law to a woman who allegedly gets into drunken fights and ends up in jail. Oh, and Thomas himself wound up in jail in Jan. of 2017 for allegedly threatening Darlene with a gun! What a couple. No wonder Meghan has distanced herself from nearly all of her relatives with the exception of her mother Doria Ragland. See pics of Meghan, here.

In Darlene’s mug shot she looks totally worse for the wear. It was taken around 4:20am on Jan. 1 when she was booked into jail and she has huge dark circles under her eyes that make it look like she hadn’t slept in days. Her eyes are super glassy and her hair stringy as she’s definitely seen better days. Then again, she probably didn’t go into the night thinking she was going to end up the subject of a mug shot.

The dust-up with the law might have cost Thomas any chance he had for an invite to his half-sister’s royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. The two aren’t estranged, but they’re not close either has they haven’t spoken since she left for Toronto to film Suits in 2011. He told the Daily Mail in a 2017 interview that she was simply busy with her career and they drifted apart. But he’d love to see her marry Harry. “I don’t know if she gets to invite who she wants. But she’ll reach out if she wants me there – she’ll call me. She knows where to find me. But that’s up to her, there’s no pressure. I wouldn’t mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world – that would be incredible,” he told the site.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Darlene’s arrest will cost Thomas an invitation to his sister’s royal wedding? Or was Meghan probably not going to invite him regardless?