Matt Lanter Welcomes 1st Child: ‘90210’ Alum’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic

Matt Lanter is a new dad! The actor & his wife Angela have officially welcomed their baby daughter, and she is too precious for words. See the family’s 1st pic as a threesome here!

Matt Lanter, 34, and his wife Angela Stacy rang in the new year with a bang! The duo officially became parents on Dec. 30, announcing the new on Jan. 5, with a super sweet Instagram post — and our hearts are melting! Angela gave birth to a beautiful baby girl whom the couple named MacKenlee Faire Lanter. She was born weighing 6 lbs 11 oz and measuring 20″ long. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“@mattlanter and I are thrilled to introduce you to our new bundle of joy!” Angela wrote via Twitter. “MacKenlee Faire Lanter was born on December 30th and weighed in at 6 lbs 11 oz and 20″ long. She’s the sweetest little angel baby ever.” Even cuter, Matt’s middle name is Mackendree, making his daughter’s name seem like a nod to his own moniker. In the Instagram pic the actor shared, he and Angela can be seen cuddling their new bundle of joy while the new mom appears to be breastfeeding. He captioned the image, “Welcome to the world my little angel.”

On her blog, Angela revealed that she gave birth to baby MacKenlee via a C-section because the newborn was in a breech position. She was in labor for more than 13 hours beforehand! “Our sweet baby girl is so perfect with her head full of spikey, dark hair and the most beautiful skin tone I’ve ever seen,” she wrote. “Mama and MacKenlee are doing so well. We have a house full of family in town visiting and taking good care of us.” Angela also shared that Matt is already a doting father!

“Daddy is so in love with his new baby girl. It melts my heart when I see them together,” she wrote. “Matt is already the best daddy, pitching in however he can. Thank you for following along on this pregnancy journey with us. The past nine months have flown by and now our sweet little angel baby is already here in our arms.” Congrats again, you two!

