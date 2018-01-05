Logan Paul continues to show off what a mega tool he is with a super offensive and borderline racist new video mocking the Japanese. We’ve got the tasteless vid.



As if YouTube vlogger Logan Paul didn’t get himself in enough trouble by filming a suicide victim in a Japanese forest and then laughing about it, he’s managed to piss off the country again with another video showing him totally mocking and purposely disrespecting their culture. The 22-year-old trapped in a 10-year-old’s body shared the video of his Tokyo trip and said “I’ve just got to be careful not to disrespect their culture. Japan is all about respect,” and then proceeded to do the exact opposite in every way possible.

He dons a straw hat and kimono — along with a surgical mask — and proceeds run around the streets screaming like a fool, annoys the crap out of poor innocent Koi fish, makes fun of the Japanese language, harasses vendors, dresses up in a Pokemon costume and throws balls at unsuspecting passersby and even grabs raw fish and runs around shoving them in people’s faces before abandoning them on the back of a moving cab. It’s truly that demeaning and awful.

It was going to be hard for Logan to top the complete tastelessness and idiocy of his suicide forest video, but he just can’t get enough of his own self-love. He’s managed to completely offend the Japanese, who had nothing but hate for him when he posted the offensive video to YouTube. In comments translated by Kotaku East, he got reactions including “This guy is an idiot,” “Go home” and “I really hate gaijins like this,” Others wrote: “Dumb American” and “Don’t come to Japan again…All Japanese hate you” as well as “I’ll never forgive you for insulting Japan and the Japanese people.”

Even celebrities brought out the haterade for Logan with Chrissy Teigen tweeting “Talk about the WRONG F–KING HILL TO DIE ON. I thought the suicide video was the stupidest thing he did but no.” Life in Pieces star Thomas Sadoski tweeted, “So the sociopathic disrespect of a dead body was just the climax of an utterly tacky jaunt through Tokyo exhibiting the worst kind of casual racism and ugly-Americanism. Awesome.” Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien added “I’ve literally never seen such a gigantic piece of sh*t” about Logan’s video. We’re right there with you!

Turns out, Logan Paul's trip to Japan was problematic for many reasons 😡 pic.twitter.com/yhj2BYgk4G — We The Unicorns (@wetheunicorns) January 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you offended by Logan’s complete mockery and disrespect towards the Japanese?