Little Mix Fans Are Convinced Jade Broke Girl Code & Hung Out With Zayn Malik — They’re LIVID

Uh oh! Fans are extremely furious with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, as they believe she’s been hanging out with Perrie Edwards’ ex, Zayn Malik. Find out why, here!

Little Mix‘s Jade Thirlwall had a pretty rough week, as fans came at her pretty hard for seemingly hanging out with Perrie Edwards‘ ex, Zayn Malik. Speculation about a friendship started when Jade posted a #tbt pic on Jan. 4, in which she can be seen wearing sunglasses. Seems innocent, right? Well it was what fans saw in the reflection of Jade’s sunglasses that got them riled up! As you can see in the photo below, it looks like a reflection of Zayn in the right lens of her flashy sunglasses. But is that who it really is?

“ZAYN GET OUT OF HERE,” one angry user commented, while another said, “Zayn in the glasses? umm…no.” And that’s not all. Another user wrote, “That guy with the black beard and blonde hair in your glasses looks like Zayn,” before someone else added, “Why does it look like zayn in her left sunglass?” Fortunately for everyone, it’s not Zayn in the reflection of Jade’s sunglasses. It’s actually her friend and Little Mix’s stylist, Jamie McFarland. Phew!

As you may or may not be aware, it would have been odd for Jade to befriend Zayn, as he has a very checkered past with her band mate, Perrie Edwards. Zayn and Perrie met in 2011 while competing on The X Factor. They eventually struck up a romance and went public in May 2012. They dated for three more years and even became engaged, but things went south when Zayn allegedly broke up with Perrie via TEXT MESSAGE in July 2015. He’s now dating Gigi Hadid, 22, and she’s dating Liverpool midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24.

