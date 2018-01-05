‘Good Morning America’ co-host Lara Spencer is officially tying the knot with her boyfriend Rick McVey! Read about their adorable love story here!

It’s 2018, and love is alive and well! Lara Spencer, 48, co-host of Good Morning America, is tying the knot for a second time. That’s right, her boyfriend of two years, MarketAxess’ founder, chairman and CEO Rick McVey finally went on bended knee and popped the question, according to Lara’s publicist who confirmed their engagement to People. Apparently, the two hit it off after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. See? This is why you do not turn down a blind date, people! Now that they’re engaged, it’s official — not just a bomb cyclone, but love also is in the air this year!

The two lovebirds went on a romantic trip to Paris in Jul. 2018, and their Instagram pictures of them in France prove how deep in l’amour they are. Along with the picture she posted of the two of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower (featured above), Lara wrote the caption, “The first 3 attempts at this selfie had the #eiffeltower coming out of my head like a single antenna #smallvictory #paris.” Check out another adorable photo of the two of in the City of Lights below!

Both entering into their second marriage, Lara already has two kids, Katherine and Duff, while Rick has three daughters whom he shares with his former wife. While you raise a toast to Lara and Rick, click here to see pics of celeb couples who got engaged in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you just as excited as we are about these two tying the knot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.