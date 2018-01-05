Khloe Kardashian Says Her Family Once Said Her Weight Was ‘Hurting The Brand’

Khloe Kardashian’s admitted that she was referred to as ‘the fat sister’ in the past. Now, on the new season of ‘Revenge Body’ she reportedly reveals her family once said her weight was conflicting with their brand.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been more than candid about her weight loss journey and body struggles; A key reason her fans adore her. Now, with her E! hit show, Revenge Body on the brink of its second season — premiering January 7 — she’s sharing more struggles from her past that she’s overcome, in hopes of motivating her contestants. “I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” Khloe told a contestant on the series, according to multiple reports. Khloe — who is pregnant with her first child — then recalled her family members telling her, “‘Khloe, you got to lose weight cause you’re really hurting the brand.’” The Strong Looks Better Naked author understood that her family’s words were coming from a place of love and guidance, but their words still hit her hard. “I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt,” she admitted.

The Good American designer has shared her body journey with the world for years now. Back in January 2017, Khloe took to Instagram, where she posted a before and after photo of herself, showcasing her 40-pound weight loss — The first photo showed her in a strapless white dress at a movie premiere in 2008; And, the second showed her in a white mini dress from a date night with current boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 26, years later. She wrote: “If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health, that I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way, I would’ve laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way!” She went on to say that now, she can’t see herself ever not being healthy and fit. “My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone,” Khloe wrote. “On my terms and on my timeline!”

Khloe opened up about her past struggles in an interview with Complex in 2015. “I never looked at myself as the fat sister,” she said when addressing her weight struggles in front of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian camera. “Sometimes I would beat people to the punch and say, ‘Oh I’m the fat, funny one,’ because that’s what people would say about me. But I never really thought that. Looking back, I do believe I was unhealthy, but at the time I really thought that that was as skinny as I was going to get. You know, everyone’s like, ‘You’re big boned.’ I have childbearing hips. You’re like, ‘No, you could still lose some weight.'” She went on to reveal that she was living an unhealthy lifestyle during the O.J. Simpson, 70, trial, which her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr. was on Simpson’s defense team. Then, she admitted that her unhealthy lifestyle carried over after her father died in September 2003; That time, her lifestyle consisted of drinking and partying, on top of her unhealthy eating habits.

Khloe is currently expecting her first child with Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. She is six months along [as of January 2018] and is set to give birth in Cleveland sometime in March 2018. Khloe’s been adamant about staying heathy and fit during her pregnancy, and she’s been working out regularly.

Revenge Body season 2 premieres on E! Sunday, January 7, at 10 p.m. ET.

