Khloe Kardashian claims she isn’t dealing swollen feet during her pregnancy. Here’s her secret!

There’s no denying that Khloe Kardashian is looking fantastic during while pregnant! And, yes, she’s got the resources to eat right and get plenty of rest while expecting her first child, but after a quick look through her social media, one thing immediately becomes clear — she may be pregnant but is not slowing down! The 33-year-old bombshell is constantly staying active! And, believe it or not, she claims this is why she isn’t dealing with swollen feet while she’s got a bun in the oven!

“I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview while promoting the upcoming season of Revenge Body. “I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.” That’s so incredible! Head here to see more photos of Khloe looking amazing throughout her pregnancy!

During the chat, she also addressed all the hostility she’s received on social media for exercising while expecting. “It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” Khloe said. “My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good. Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery.”Love it! Don’t stop being our fitspo queen KoKo, no matter what the haters say!

.@khloekardashian is doing what's best for her body during her pregnancy — doctor approved! 💪 See more of @KeltieKnight's sit-down with Khloe tonight on ET. pic.twitter.com/TIR8exBQGh — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 6, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Convinced it’s working out that is helping Khloe avoid swollen feet while pregnant? Let us know in the comments section below!