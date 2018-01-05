Khloe Kardashian Reveals The 1st People She Told She Was Pregnant & It Wasn’t Her Family

Khloe Kardashian had the craziest pregnancy reveal when it came to telling her loved ones! She explains just why these people were the first to know as opposed to her sisters!

Khloe Kardashian‘s mother, sisters, and best friends were not the first people to know about her pregnancy. In fact, aside from her assistant and Tristan Thompson, 26, it was the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew who were the first to know she was expecting her first child! Khloe, 33, told the crazy story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on January 4, where she was promoting the new season of her E! show, Revenge Body. “It was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I who knew for a few weeks before I was able to tell my family. He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up, which I’m excited about because everyone, they get to see all of the stuff that I was going through without them [the family] knowing,” she explained.

Kimmel then clarified, “So the [camera] crew knew you were pregnant too before your sisters knew?” Khloe confirmed, “Yes!” explaining, “But, I’ve known the crew since 2007. We’ve had pretty much the same crew and they’ve been involved in so much, the best and the worst of our lives, and they keep quiet.” Khloe also admitted that it was her assistant who had to go and get a pregnancy test to avoid any public speculation that Khloe may have been expecting [at the time].

Speaking of her pregnancy test, Khloe was prompted to take one after Tristan actually had the suspicion that they were going to be parents. Khloe explained: “First it was Tristan because he kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet I’m not pregnant.’ I was nauseous, not feeling well and he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal,” she said.

The Good American designer told Kimmel that she’s feeling great at six months pregnant. Ever since her stunning photo reveal on December 20, Khloe has been open about her pregnancy. She’s been working out and staying fit with the help of her doctor’s and trainers. She even told Ellen DeGeneres that she is holding off on wearing maternity clothes for as long as she possibly can. Khloe is due sometime in March 2018.

