Talk about a comeback! Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Filthy’ is everything we wanted and more. Listen to the new song here!

First he brought sexy back. And now, Justin Timberlake, 36, is bringing “filthy” back with his hot new song. Just make sure you listen to his one instruction: “This song should be played very loud.” “Filthy,” which is co-written and co-produced by JT, Timbaland, and Danja, dropped today, Jan. 5, and we’re already obsessed. Listen to it, via the Spotify player, below!

“Filthy” is the first of four singles that Justin has promised to release ahead of his upcoming fourth studio album Man Of The Woods, which is due Feb. 2. The record is his “most ambitious album to date, both sonically and lyrically,” according to a press release. “Combining the sounds of traditional American rock with the modern influences of collaborators The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton, and Alicia Keys, this new material explores storytelling inspired by his son, his wife, and his personal journey from Memphis to where he is today.” Can’t wait!

Also, in case it slipped you’re mind, he’ll be the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performer on Sunday, Feb. 4, effectively putting “Nipplegate” behind him.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Filthy:”

I guess I got my swagger back

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JT’s comeback track? Tell us if you love the song!