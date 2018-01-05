Jake Paul Caught Shockingly Dropping N-Word While Rapping On Camera & Fans Are Disgusted

New video has surfaced of Logan Paul’s brother Jake freestyling over a Rae Sremmurd track — and fans are appalled at his comfort towards using the n-word.

Amidst the backlash surrounding his brother’s recent insensitive actions, a cringeworthy video of Jake Paul, 20, has been obtained by TMZ. Watch above as the Disney Channel star drops the n-word at least twice while doing a freestyle rap among friends during a late Coachella weekend night in 2017.

Jake can be heard saying “little ass n***as,” and later, “I whip it like my n***a Richie Vetter, he make the pu**y so wet it gets wetter” as he raps over Rae Sremmurd‘s “Throw Sum Mo” beat. A source tells TMZ that Jake “isn’t racist,” and “has matured a lot since this video was shot 8 months ago.” The insider also points out that Jake just collaborated with Slim Jxmmi — one half of the Rae duo — for Jake’s Christmas album, a six-track EP called…Litmas. Because of course it is.

Still, fans are not here for it. “White Privilege at an all time high,” one person commented on YouTube. “I’m unsubbing to him because of this,” another fan wrote. “And Youtube won’t do shit because he makes them tons of money,” one user suggested.

Of course, the Bizaardvark star’s older brother Logan Paul, 22, is under fire after he posted a video of a dead body in Japan’s Aokigahara forest. Though he’s issued two apologies, fans pointed out that he didn’t seem sincere, so it kind of just made the situation worse.

