Justin Bieber, Jesse Williams & More Celeb Hunks Playing Soccer Shirtless — You’re Welcome

Today’s your lucky day! We have tons of pics of the sexiest stars playing soccer sans shirts. Scroll through our gallery of drool-worthy pics of Jesse Williams and more!

Don’t know about you, but we suddenly have a very strong interest in sports. It might have something to do with the fact that we found out a ton of our favorite celebrity dudes love to play soccer as skins — not shirts. And it’s anywhere, at any time. And we’re talking major hotties, like Gregg Sulkin, Justin Bieber, and all of the One Direction guys during one very magical game. Seriously, if you don’t scroll through our gallery of shirtless soccer studs above, you’re missing out.

The most recent handsome dude to join the club is Grey’s Anatomy star and activist Jesse Williams, who spent an afternoon playing soccer with a bunch of kids and pals. The game itself, and the decision to ditch the shirt, seemed very impromptu. He’s not wearing any athletic gear for the match, simply white jeans and black kicks. With his insane abs on display, it was quite a look. We’re not complaining!

Jesse was actually in Brazil with his buddies when they stopped to join in on a game with local kids in the Tavares Bastos neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro. He was originally wearing a tee, but thankfully decided to get rid of that silly thing. He said on Instagram that his friends and the kids decided to call the match a tie. So, really, the true winner of the game was his six pack. When is Grey’s Anatomy coming back again? We’re suddenly really into seeing his next storyline. It’s not just Jesse in the gallery above, btw. See pics of J. Biebs and more shirtless soccer fans!

