Donald & Melania Trump Reportedly Go ‘Days’ Without Speaking & Live Apart: Book Claims

Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship isn’t what it seems, according to an explosive new book, which claims their relationship, or lack there of, is nearly nonexistent.

Donald Trump, 71, and Melania Trump‘s, marriage may really be put to the test after a bombshell, new book claims to know dark secrets about their relationship. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a new book by Michael Wolff, depicts the relationship of Flotus and Potus, and claims that they go days on end without communicating or seeing one another. “Donald Trump’s marriage was perplexing to almost everybody around him—or it was, anyway, for those without private jets and many homes,” Wolff wrote. “He and Melania spent relatively little time together. They could go days at a time without contact, even when they were both in Trump Tower… Often she did not know where he was, or take much notice of that fact. Her husband moved between residences as he would move between rooms.” Donald and Melania reportedly sleep in separate bedrooms even in the White House.

The book also dives into the way Trump allegedly speaks about Melania, 47, when she is not around and how he views her role in their marriage — a “trophy wife.” Wolff wrote: “He spoke of Melania frequently when she wasn’t there. He admired her looks—often, awkwardly for her, in the presence of others. She was, he told people proudly and without irony, a ‘trophy wife.’ And while he may not have quite shared his life with her, he gladly shared the spoils of it. ‘A happy wife is a happy life,’ he said, echoing a popular rich-man truism.”

Trump has since tweeted [no surprise] that the book is a “phony… Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.” The White house has since dismissed the book, with White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35, calling it a “complete fantasy and just full of tabloid gossip.”

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Other shocking claims in Fire and Fury include:

On the night of Trump’s election win, “Melania was in tears – and not of joy,” while Trump looked like he “had seen a ghost.”

Wolff claims the most powerful people in Washington worked to make Trump president — and then turned on one another after he took office.

HollywoodLifers, do you plan on reading Fire and Fury?