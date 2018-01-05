Congratulations to Donald Glover & his girlfriend Michelle! The duo have officially welcomed their 2nd child together, and we could not be more thrilled for the couple!

Back in September, Donald Glover, 34, surprised fans when he casually announced he was expecting a second child with girlfriend Michelle while accepting his 2nd major award at the 2017 Emmys! Now, four months later, the Atlanta creator/star revealed said baby has already arrived — in a similar nonchalant fashion. Speaking with ET at FX’s TCA on Jan. 5, Donald said of Michelle, “She’s great. She’s good. Baby’s born, so she’s happier now.” He then reportedly confirmed that his ladylove had indeed given birth.

The exciting news came just hours after FX announced that Atlanta Robbin’ Season would premiere on March 1 — talk about an epic year for Donald! We can’t be surprised though that the star kept his baby news a secret at first. After all, the first time fans learned of his son was during the 2017 Golden Globes. The actor thanked his son and his girlfriend for “making me believe in people again and things being possible.” Clearly Donald doesn’t take his privacy lightly! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

While there’s no word yet on if he and Michelle had a baby boy or girl, Donald may let some more info slip at an upcoming award show — who knows! In the meantime, fans can look forward to Donald performing at this year’s Grammys on Jan. 28. For those who don’t know, the artist records and performs using the moniker, Childish Gambino. With his music and acting career stronger than ever, Donald also opened up to ET about how his creative process works — particularly on why he doesn’t mind when projects take a long time to complete.

“I don’t rush my work,” he explained. “I don’t think we’re the type of people to do that. I’d hate to be like, ‘It was worth the wait.’ You’ll decide that. But it definitely won’t be cheap because of that. It’s a good season. I really like it.” Congrats again, Donald and Michelle!

