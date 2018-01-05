Chris Brown Paints Warrant From Infamous Rihanna Attack On His Wall: See Bizarre Mural

Chris Brown just unveiled a new mural and it has a dark history behind it. The painting shows a search warrant from when he assaulted Rihanna. But… why?

Chris Brown, 28, just made a really unexpected choice in wall art. The singer took to Instagram to post his newest mural which features a giant Batman over a search warrant — but it isn’t just any search warrant. The legal doc appears to be the exact same one he received in 2009 after he assaulted Rihanna, 29. “WRITINGS ON THE WALL!!! my first search warrant. 9 years later I’m HUMBLE, GRATEFUL, INSPIRED, AND MOST OF ALL…. IM A MAN NOW….” he captioned the post. See the bizarre painting below.

It seems that Chris was trying to prove a point about needing to reflect on past mistakes. While the star has certainly done a lot since then — he’s a loving father to 3-year-old Royalty, and has released six albums since the incident — the choice feels out of place in the #MeToo era. In the past few months, numerous men like Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, and Kevin Spacey, have been disgraced from the entertainment industry over accusations of sexual assault and harassment, so right now just doesn’t feel like the time to remind people that you were once charged with felony assault after physically beating your then-girlfriend so badly that she needed to be hospitalized for her injuries.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to grow from your past and strive toward being a better person! We should all encourage that — and even push the men who’ve been accused of sexual or domestic assault to work on treating women better. Here’s hoping the mural is a sign that Chris has truly learned from his past.

