Golden Globes: The Most Memorable PDA Moments Of All-Time

With the Golden Globes coming up, we decided to round up the best celebrity PDA moments of all-time! From the red carpet to the afterparties, stars like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & more shared sweet moments to celebrate big wins!

The 2018 Golden Globes kick off on Jan. 7, which means tons of celebs will be back on the red carpet commemorating another year of exceptional work in the entertainment industry. But it wouldn’t be a celebration without all the loved ones who helped the nominees along the way! From Chrissy Teigen, 32, giving John Legend, 39, a sweet kiss in the pressroom at the 2015 awards ceremony to Oscar Isaac, 38, giving his now-wife a quick kiss before accepting an award the following year, the Golden Globes have long been home to A-Listers showing their love and appreciation for their partners.

Not every PDA moment was between an official couple though. One of the most memorable moments happened at the 2017 awards ceremony when Ryan Reynolds, 41, and Andrew Garfield, 34, locked lips during the show. In the tweet below, you can see the two actors kiss at their table on the left as Ryan Gosling, 37, heads onstage to accept his award. The moment naturally got a ton of attention from viewers, especially since no one was quite sure at first why the passionate exchange took place.

The Hacksaw Ridge star, however, gave an explanation on the Graham Norton Show about a month after the ceremony. “I said to Ryan Reynolds ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife’. Ryan was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his title role in Deadpool, but the award ended up going to the La La Land actor. “He said, ‘Yeah, that’s great,'” Andrew continued. “And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, much to our disappointment, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want’. And he was game.” Blake Lively, 30, saw the kiss and seemed to laugh it off, so we’re sure she didn’t mind too much.

Click through the gallery above to see more of the most memorable PDA moments from the Golden Globes!

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite PDA moment of all-time from the Golden Globes? Comment below to let us know!