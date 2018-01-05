Caitlyn Jenner Bonds With Kendall After Dissing The Kardashians In Harsh Interview

On the same day Caitlyn Jenner’s controversial interview, where she called the Kardashians untrustworthy, aired, she spent time with daughter Kendall! What’s the deal?

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, sure knows how to keep us guessing! On the same exact day her Piers Morgan interview aired — where she said the Kardashian family isn’t to be trusted — she posted a photo [as seen below] bonding with Kendall Jenner, 22. Now, there’s nothing wrong with that since Caitlyn is Kendall’s father. But, if you got the full scoop on that interview, the sequence of events is a bit too soon. Also in the interview, Caitlyn makes an awkward comment about only caring for her biological children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 20; But, then follows it up with, “I spent 23 years carting them around.” So, what’re you trying to say, Caitlyn? … Wasn’t that a bit insensitive? — Well, Kendall didn’t seem to care, or she got over it in the blink of an eye since they were together on the night the interview aired. But, hey, some families work things out at the dinner table, and others go on national TV to air their grievances.

While Caitlyn has had a rocky relationship with the Kardashians — ever since the early stages of her transition into becoming a woman — her most recent interview with Piers Morgan most certainly has been her most blunt one yet. During an episode of Life Stories, which aired on January 5, Caitlyn said she sent the Kardashians a copy of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, with a few pages missing because she didn’t want them to “leak it to the press.” She went on to say that it was none of their business to know about her gender reassignment surgery [the pages she left out in the copies she sent the family]. When Piers asked if Caitlyn trusted the Kardashians to keep her secrets under wraps, she replied, “Of course not… Of course I didn’t trust them.”

The Kardashians and Jenners have yet to address Caitlyn’s comments from the interview.

In the snap, Kendall and Caitlyn can be seen happily posing with a horse. “My girl loves her horses,” Caitlyn captioned the photo; And, she’s not wrong. Kendall has been adamant about her love for horses on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

