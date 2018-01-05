Caitlyn Jenner: How She’s Started A ‘Civil War’ Between The Kardashians & Jenner Sisters

Uh oh! Caitlyn Jenner dissing the Kardashians has caused a big rift with their half sisters Kylie and Kendall. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on the family feud.

Caitlyn Jenner‘s bold diss that the Kardashian sisters and mom Kris Jenner, 62, are totally untrustworthy has Kourtney, 38, Kim, 37, and Khloe, 33, pitted against their half-siblings Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20. “Caitlyn’s latest interview is intensifying the family civil war that has been brewing for years. Kim is furious over Caitlyn’s flippant remarks about how she does not trust anyone in the family anymore. Kourtney agrees that Caitlyn was the one lying, keeping secrets and not being honest with the family for years. Because Kylie and Kendall are set on sticking up for their natural father, a huge divide in the family has been created anytime Caitlyn’s name comes up,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kendall and Kylie empathize with their dad and have been in the uncomfortable position of defending their father to the Kardashian sisters. Kendall is on Team Caitlyn and is standing by her father’s actions. Both Jenner sisters understand how hard it can be to share everything with the KUWTK cameras and feel bad for their father’s unique and difficult position. But the Kim and the older sisters are not having any of it, they still feel like Caitlyn should have more class while discussing the family in public. The family is torn over Caitlyn’s behavior and the recent Piers interview has only made things worse,” our insider adds. Caitlyn threw her former wife and stepdaughters under the bus as being shady and untrustworthy in an interview with Piers Morgan , 52. In it she said that she purposely left out pages of her memoir that discussed her gender reassignment surgery when giving them an advance copy. “I didn’t want them [the Kardashians] to leak it to the press, Ok?” Caitlyn admits. “There was no reason for them to know about it.” Piers then asked, “You didn’t trust them?” to which Caitlyn replied, “Of course not…Of course I didn’t trust them.” OUCH! See pics of Caitlyn and her family in happier times, here She then fueled the flames by revealing that she only cares about her biological kids with Kris and couldn’t give darn about her former stepdaughters. “I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” Caitlyn admitted. “The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.” She further reinforced that her bio-kids are all that matters by posting a selfie to her Instagram on Jan. 4 just hours after the interview was made public showing Kendall being a daddy’s girl as the pair cuddled next to a horse. Yep, Caitlyn was making sure to rub salt in the Kardashian sisters wounds that no matter how much they may hate her, their half-siblings still love their father.

