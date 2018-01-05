Caitlyn Jenner: How She’s Started A ‘Civil War’ Between The Kardashians & Jenner Sisters
Uh oh! Caitlyn Jenner dissing the Kardashians has caused a big rift with their half sisters Kylie and Kendall. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on the family feud.
Caitlyn Jenner‘s bold diss that the Kardashian sisters and mom Kris Jenner, 62, are totally untrustworthy has Kourtney, 38, Kim, 37, and Khloe, 33, pitted against their half-siblings Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20. “Caitlyn’s latest interview is intensifying the family civil war that has been brewing for years. Kim is furious over Caitlyn’s flippant remarks about how she does not trust anyone in the family anymore. Kourtney agrees that Caitlyn was the one lying, keeping secrets and not being honest with the family for years. Because Kylie and Kendall are set on sticking up for their natural father, a huge divide in the family has been created anytime Caitlyn’s name comes up,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLifers, do you think the Kardashian sisters and Caitlyn will ever find a way to get along?