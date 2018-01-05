Boston Calling 2018: Eminem & The Killers Headlining Music Festival — Full Lineup

Eminem, The Killers and Jack White are headlining Boston’s best music festival this year, so consider your Memorial Day weekend plans settled. Here’s the full Boston Calling lineup!

The 2018 Boston Calling Music Festival is happening from May 25-27 at the Harvard Athletic Complex outside of Boston, MA, and this year’s lineup is as epic as ever. Eminem, 45, and The Killers will be leading the bill. See the full lineup below!

Boston Calling is one of the only music festivals that boasts a comedy/entertainment lineup as well! Podcasts Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It will be participating, and you can expect sets from comedy masterminds Jenny Slate, Bridget Everett, Jo Firestone, Max Silvestri, Cameron Esposito and more.

As for the music itself? Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, The National, Paramore, Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Bryson Tiller, Portugal The Man, Fleet Foxes, St. Vincent, The Decemberists, Brockhampton, Maggie Rogers, Royal Blood, Manchester Orchestra, Daniel Caesar, Dirty Projectors, Stormzy, Thundercat, Belly, Pussy Riot, Julien Baker, Alvvays, The Menzingers, Thee Oh Sees, Perfume Genius, Noname, (Sandy) Alex G, Big Thief, Mount Kimbie, Citizen, Pond, Zola Jesus, Taylor Bennett, Westside Gunn & Conway, Charly Bliss, Leikeli47, Field Report, Lillie Mae, Tauk, This Is The Kit, Weakened Friends, and Stl Gld will be performing, so don’t sleep on tix! Get ’em here.

