Nicki Minaj’s Dating History: A Look Back At Her Hottest Romances Of All-Time

Nicki Minaj and Nas have just broken up after only seven months of dating. Check out the full list of all the celebs she’s been romantically attached with here!

Nas. Nicki’s split with Nas was a result of the strain their long-distance relationship placed on them. While it was previously reported that the couple, who only dated for seven months, might actually be pregnant, that rumor was debunked and the two split up in Dec. 2017. However, unlike some of Nicki’s past breakups, the two parted ways as really good friends!

Drake. Not only was Drake, 31, the lucky recipient of a sexy lap dance in Nicki’s “Anaconda” video, the two rappers and close friends have been romantically linked for years! Most recently, the two were spotted partying Miami together back in July 2017. While the two have claimed they’re just pals — despite Drake having previously professed his love for her — they were seen arriving together, leaving together and sneaking up a stairwell together at Story nightclub. Basically, Nicki and Drake have a will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic that would rival Jim and Pam in The Office.

Future. According to reports, Nicki and Future, 34, were very briefly a thing. After a late-night recording session in Feb. 2017, the two went from business to very personal, according to MediaTakeOut. For a while, Future was heavily featured on Nicki’s Instagram and Snapchat making some fans guess — correctly — that the two of them were an item.

Meek Mill. Out of all of Nicki’s exes, Meek Mill, 30, had the ugliest breakup with the “MotorSport” rapper. After dating for roughly two years, the pair split in Jan. 2017 after the two got into an enormous fight on Turks and Caicos during her birthday festivities, an argumentthat ended with Meek leaving her alone on the island and Nicki calling off their relationship. After things cooled down, Nicki announced her split from Meek on Twitter, writing, “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year.” By the end of their relationship, Meek was apparently getting on Nicki’s nerves.

Zac Efron. Apparently, Nicki and Zac Efron, 30, were, um, all in this together back in Oct. 2013. According to a source who talked with Star magazine, “Zac and Nicki shared a steamy night together. Nicki took Zac to her house in West Hollywood. She said he was the best lover she’s ever had.”

Safaree Samuels. Nicki and Safaree Williams, 36, started dating way back in 2000 and made it work all the way to 2014, when Safaree walked away from their relationship. Their breakup left Nicki “emotionally unstable” and greatly influenced Nicki’s album The Pinkprint.

