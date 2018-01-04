‘Animaniacs’ Revival: 5 Things To Know About The 2 New Seasons Spielberg Is Bringing To Hulu

All your favorite ‘Animaniacs’ are coming back! The beloved cartoon show is returning and we’ve got all the details!

Get excited! The Animaniacs are returning to TV! Steven Spielberg, 71, the iconic filmmaker and executive producer of the original series, has signed on help bring the cast of lovable characters to Hulu for 2 new seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly. Aren’t all that familiar with this ’90s show? Never fear! We’ve got all the details on what we’re betting will be your new favorite show!

1) Animaniacs is an animated variety show featuring a slew of sketches and several recurring characters. The Warner trio are the main characters including Yakko, Wakko and Dot. They are dog-like critters. But numerous smaller characters like Pinky and the Brain, a pair of mice, one genius and the other idiotic, are fan favorites. Each episode is broken up into 3 parts.

2) The hit show first aired on Fox Kids from 1993 through 1995. From 1995 to 1998, The WB took over the program and added new episodes as part of their Kids’ WB roster.

3) Fans can expect new episodes as early as 2020 on Hulu. The online streaming provider will also have all 99 episodes of the original show! All our fave shows are returning!

4) From the beginning, every Animaniacs episode has included at least one original score. This is a serious rarity for a modern animated series. In the original run of the show, a 35-piece orchestra and 7 composers were hired to ensure a fresh new piece of music! Wow! It’s a safe bet that will be continuing with new installments!

5) Spielberg released a statement addressing the exciting news. “I am so pleased and proud that Animaniacs will have a home at Hulu,” he wrote, via UPI.com. “Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko and Dot. I am also excited that the full library of Animaniacs and Tiny Toon Adventures episodes are included in the deal.”

