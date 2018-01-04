Tiny & T.I.: How The Xscape Reunion Tour Basically Saved Their Marriage

T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has come a long way since she filed for divorce back in December 2016! Now, ‘they’re better than ever!’ Here’s how Xscape’s reunion tour helped them get back on track!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is looking towards the future! After a rocky 2017, the Xscape singer has finally found her footing in terms of her career, and her relationship with T.I., 37, is looking up. “Tiny has very high hopes for the coming year, especially where her relationship with T.I. is concerned. She never thought things could be this good between them again,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In some ways their relationship is actually better than it ever was. Almost losing each other made her and Tip appreciate each other more than they ever have.” But, it’s the success Tiny’s garnered since reuniting with Xscape that was the turning point for her and Tip.

“Tiny’s success with the Xscape reunion played a big part in her reconciliation with T.I.,” the insider admits. During Bravo’s four-part special, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, Tiny revealed that the group coming back together was exactly what she needed during her split with T.I. Tiny wanted her own hard-earned success. And, in the end, that’s exactly what she got, and the man! “Having her own thing going and bringing in her own money changed the dynamic between her and T.I. and that is exactly what they needed,” the source explains. “She has more confidence and more love for herself because she’s chasing her dreams again and that passion has carried over to everything else. Taking a step back and making herself a priority was the best thing she could have done for her relationship, it totally turned things around.”

Tiny originally filed for divorce from T.I. back in December 2016. However, the couple — who are parents to Clifford “King” Joseph III, 11, Major Philant, 7, and a daughter, Heiress Diana — never went through with the legal docs. In fact, despite their on-and-off dramatics, the pair’s relationship seemed to progress throughout 2017. Now, we’ve also learned that their divorce is on hold, indefinitely.

T.I. most recently popped up on Xscape’s tour stop in Atlanta, where he got the crowd riled up when he slapped Tiny’s booty. Escape has three shows coming up in California this week — January 5 in Oakland; January 6 and 7 in LA — and fans are excited that the rapper may make another cameo!

