Tiffany Haddish Goes Viral With 17-Min. Acceptance Speech That Went From Touching To Wildly NSFW

Tiffany Haddish had the audience enraptured at the New York Film Critics Circle awards on January 3, treating them to a 17-minute-long speech while accepting her Best Supporting Actress award for her work in Girls Trip. The standup comic and actress had a lot to say, some of it funny, some of it heartbreaking, and some of it downright NSFW. And it was all glorious. This is what you get when someone as talented and passionate as Tiffany gets the stage at an awards show that doesn’t play winners off or cut to commercial break!

Climbing the stage with drink in hand, Tiffany first checked out her award to make sure NYFCC spelled her name right. “I remember when I ran track, they spelled my name wrong,” she said. “It’s right. Somebody did this with calligraphy and everything.” Tiffany’s been very open about the fact that she grew up in foster care, even thanking her social worker in the onstage closer at the end of her Saturday Night Live episode. She spoke about the experience again during her acceptance speech:

“When you’re a little kid going through the system, you wonder, ‘Does anybody even know I’m alive?'” Tiffany said. “To be able to be this example to so many youth—there’s so many people like me that you guys have no clue about. But they coming. Because I kicked the f**king door open.”

Just as she brought the audience to tears with her touching speech, she brought the house down by hilariously hitting on Michael B. Jordan. “Don’t hurt my feelings, Michael B. Jordan. I’m just putting in my card, player. I’ll check your credit score, though, to make sure you qualify,” she said. So good! Tiffany’s the woman of the moment, and it’s well deserved. This hilarious woman deserves all the success coming her way. Director Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread) couldn’t be at the awards show, but he left actor Lesley Manville, the star of the film, with a message for Tiffany while accepting his Best Screenplay award. “I know that everyone wants to work with you but may I please cut in front of the line” he said, and instructed Lesley to read his real, full phone number out to the room!

