‘The Four’ Premiere Recap: 2 Finalists Are Dethroned By Talented Challengers

The hottest new competition show is here! Find out which singers held their spot on ‘The Four’ and everything else that went down in the premiere right here!

The Four is different than any other singing reality show, in that it starts with four finalists, who then have to fight to keep their spot in the competition. For season one, those finalists, chosen by panelists Diddy, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk, were Lex Lu, a female rapper, Blair Perkins, a songwriter who’s written for Demi Lovato, Elanese Lansen, a Latina singer, and Ash Minor, a British singer, writer and musician. The show started off with a performance of “Can’t Stop The Feeling” by the foursome, and it was made clear that they aren’t going to be easy to beat!

These four couldn’t get too comfortable, though, as it was then time to check out the first challenger, Tyler Griffin, or Ty Alexander. First, Tyler had to win over the panelists, and attempted to do so with a rendition of Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty,” which showed off his singing, rap and dance skills. It takes a ‘yes’ vote from all four panelists (the votes are shown anonymously) to get the chance to challenge a member of “the four,” but unfortunately, Ty only got three.

The next challenger was 16-year-old Zhavia, who performed “Location” by Khalid. Her performance got four blue rings from the panel, meaning Zhavia got the chance to challenge one of “the four,” and she chose to go against Elanese. This time, the decision regarding who would move on was in the audience’s hands. Elanese was up first with a rendition of “Echame La Culpa,” followed by a performance of “Unforgettable” from Zhavia. After the crowd vote, Zhavia dethroned Elanese and became a member of “the four,” with her seat locked in so she could not be challenged for the rest of the episode.

Up next was Anthony Hall, who sang “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man. Although he only got two ‘yes’ votes, he went out with his head held high. Next, rapper/singer Illakriss took the stage with a performance of “Let’s Groove,” and from the finalists’ chairs, Lex Lu let Illakriss know she’ was ready to take him on. She got her chance — Illakriss got four yesses, and chose Lex to challenge.

Lex sang “Wild Thoughts,” while Illakriss performed “Special Delivery.” It was then up to the audience to cast their votes, and the majority chose Lex, who got to keep her spot in “the four.” The next challenger was Valentina, who sang a rendition of “Green Light.” Charlie loved the performance, but Diddy was NOT a fan. Valentina only got two ‘yes’ votes, and Diddy’s harsh comments were enough to leave her in tears.

Up next was Saeed Renaud, who gave a stunning performance of “Run To You,” and left Meghan in tears. Unsurprisingly, he was given four ‘yes’ votes, and had to choose between Ash and Blair to challenge. He went with Blair, who sang “Stay With Me,” followed by Saeed’s rendition of “Love Me Again.” The audience could only pick one, though, and the seat went to Saeed.

That means Saeed, Lex, Ash and Zhavia hold the four seats after week one — but can they hold onto them?! We’ll find out in episode two!

