Ryan Shazier Regains Feeling In His Legs After Spinal Injury: ‘He’s Making Progress Daily’

Ryan Shazier
AP/REX/Shutterstock
th, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) stand over an injured Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH NFL Football Steelers vs Bengals, Cincinnati, USA - 04 Dec 2017
th, Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) covers his face as he is carted off the field after being injured during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH NFL Football Steelers vs Bengals, Cincinnati, USA - 04 Dec 2017
Giovani Bernard, Artie Burns, Ryan Shazier. Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) and inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, below, in the first half of an NFL football game, in Cincinnati Steelers Bengals Football, Cincinnati, USA - 04 Dec 2017
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier, in yellow, is carted off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Steelers Bengals Football, Cincinnati, USA - 04 Dec 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has reportedly regained feeling in his legs! Here’s all the details!

Rejoice! Ryan Shazier, 25, has regained feeling in his legs, according to WPXI-Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker’s father Vernon Shazier sat down with the local news channel to discuss his son’s recover and let’s just say he sounds incredibly optimistic! “He’s making progress daily,” Vernon said. “He’s a long ways from the night when he was laying on the field.” So does he think Ryan will play football again? “Yes, yes I do. I Shalieve. I Shalieve,” he replied, referencing the term that’s trended ever since Ryan was injured on Dec. 4. Head here for more photos of Ryan.

Vernon also shared his own personal experience of seeing his son take the brutal hit that began this worrisome chapter in his career. “When your child is laying there in a situation like this, I was hoping and wishing I could switch positions with him,” Vernon shared. “When he went down, all of us went down with him.” Vernon, who is a pastor, even relayed the first things his son told him after he was injured. “He said, ‘Daddy, pray for me. I can’t feel my legs.'”

Following his injury, Ryan underwent spinal stabilization surgery in order to give him every opportunity to fully recover. When asked if Ryan is walking, Vernon held his tongue. “We agreed to keep his progress private until he’s ready to share where he is at,” he said. “I believe when the smoke clears and all of this is over that God is going to get glory out of it.” So inspiring!

