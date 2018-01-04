Ryan Shazier Regains Feeling In His Legs After Spinal Injury: ‘He’s Making Progress Daily’

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has reportedly regained feeling in his legs! Here’s all the details!

Rejoice! Ryan Shazier, 25, has regained feeling in his legs, according to WPXI-Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker’s father Vernon Shazier sat down with the local news channel to discuss his son’s recover and let’s just say he sounds incredibly optimistic! “He’s making progress daily,” Vernon said. “He’s a long ways from the night when he was laying on the field.” So does he think Ryan will play football again? “Yes, yes I do. I Shalieve. I Shalieve,” he replied, referencing the term that’s trended ever since Ryan was injured on Dec. 4. Head here for more photos of Ryan.

Vernon also shared his own personal experience of seeing his son take the brutal hit that began this worrisome chapter in his career. “When your child is laying there in a situation like this, I was hoping and wishing I could switch positions with him,” Vernon shared. “When he went down, all of us went down with him.” Vernon, who is a pastor, even relayed the first things his son told him after he was injured. “He said, ‘Daddy, pray for me. I can’t feel my legs.'”

Following his injury, Ryan underwent spinal stabilization surgery in order to give him every opportunity to fully recover. When asked if Ryan is walking, Vernon held his tongue. “We agreed to keep his progress private until he’s ready to share where he is at,” he said. “I believe when the smoke clears and all of this is over that God is going to get glory out of it.” So inspiring!

Talking with the father of @RyanShazier who shares how his son is more a part of the #Steelers than ever and his message for #SteelersNation #WTAE at 11 pic.twitter.com/Hvgphp1dgE — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) January 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as excited as we are by this news?! Let us know in the comments section below!