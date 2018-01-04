Ryan Reynolds Has His Best Response Ever When Asked Which Famous Chris Is Hottest

While Ryan Reynolds always has something funny to say on Twitter, he REALLY nailed his answer when asked who he thinks is the hottest celebrity named Chris.

It’s a question that’s almost impossible to answer: Which Hollywood Chris is the hottest — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt or Chris Evans? Well, one Twitter user really wanted to know Ryan Reynolds’ opinion on the matter…and the actor gifted us all with a hilarious response. “When ordering ice cream, I like to get all three scoops,” he wrote. He didn’t stop there, though, and added a second tweet to make sure one hot Chris didn’t get left out.

“And of course, some Pine nuts sprinkled on top,” he joked. Ryan, of course, is referring to Chris Pine, who didn’t make the cut in the original question. The 37-year-old constantly has people laughing with his tweets, but this might be one of his best yet. It’s also just so relatable — after all, who could possibly pick between those three options?! This message follows another hilarious Ryan tweet from the holidays that also had people buzzing.

“Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest?” he wrote. “Which Kardashians are pregnant?” A great question from the actor — it is confusing. See, Khloe Kardashian has confirmed she’s pregnant after weeks of speculation, but Kylie Jenner is still keeping quiet, even though the news has been out there for months. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian isn’t pregnant, but she is expecting a baby (via surrogate). We don’t blame him for not being able to keep up!

