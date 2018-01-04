Ryan Murphy Reveals The ‘Life Or Death’ 911 Call That Inspired ‘9-1-1’

When it comes to Ryan Murphy’s latest hit, ‘9-1-1’, TV’s most inventive creator revealed his inspiration came from a terrifying incident with his son, Ford.

Ryan Murphy, 52, experienced every parents worst nightmare — but it led to one of his most daring television shows. The creator of 9-1-1 revealed that when his son, Ford, stopped breathing in the middle of the night when he was only 11 months old, he had no idea it would inspire him to create a new drama series about first responders. “We called 9-1-1, obviously we were in a panic and we were doing CPR. And they showed up at two in the morning, there were four responders, and they were incredibly calm and nurturing. And one of them forced me to leave the room to get the situation under control which is not a shock to anybody who knows me,” Ryan told the audience during FOX’s Television Critics Association panel on Thursday, January 4 in Pasadena, California.

“They brought him back to life,” Ryan shared, adding that only one parent was allowed to ride in the ambulance to the hospital with his son and it was his husband, David Miller. “Three of the officers and responders stayed to get a report from me, so I had an experience of sitting with them and talking tot hem, and they were very, very — um — they really kind of talked me off a ledge.” The encounter with the first responders really struck Ryan, leading to his interest in how they live their lives while being a strength to complete strangers in difficult and often terrifying times.

In the end, Ryan’s son, Ford, survived the scary incident which ultimately led to them finding out he had a genetic blockage which they were able to fix. And now Ryan gets to tell the story of first responders every week on FOX, which premiered on January 3 and will continue to air on Wednesday nights at 9/8c.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Did YOU watch the premiere of 9-1-1 on FOX? What do YOU think about Ryan’s new series? Comment below, let us know!