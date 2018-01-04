Paris Hilton’s Family & Friends Shocked She May Actually Settle Down & Start Family

Surprised Paris Hilton’s settling down? Even her loved ones can’t believe she’s easing up on partying! But does this mean she has babies on the brain? We found out exclusively.

While Paris Hilton, 36, is notorious for her hardcore party-animal ways, she’s not getting any younger — and she knows it! After getting engaged on New Year’s weekend to Chris Zylka, 32, the socialite is finally getting pumped about starting a family. Looks like she’s taking a cue from younger sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 34, who already has two kids and has been married since 2015. But even Paris’ family and closest friends are surprised she wants to take on the role of parent! Click here to see pics of Paris in her lingerie line.

“Paris‘ close family and friends are shocked that she wants to settle down, get married, and start a family with Chris,” a source close to Paris told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Paris has always been the wild child in the family, traveling, working, and always up for a party, so those close to her are having a hard time believing that she is going to slow down and start her own family. But that is exactly what she is telling people.” So it looks like the blonde beauty is truly ready for married life and all that comes with it!

“Paris is excited to enter the next phase of her life,” our insider explained. “Inspired by her sister Nicky, who has a couple of kids of her own, Paris is in her late 30s and wants to get started on a family before it is too late.” It shouldn’t be a surprise that Paris loves kids. After all, she adores being an aunt to Nicky’s Lily-Grace, 1, and her newborn daughter Teddy who was born on Dec. 20.

“Whenever [Paris] comes over, she comes bearing sweet gifts,” Nicky told E! News last year. “Clothing, toys, dolls. Lily-Grace gets really excited when Auntie Paris walks in the door.” Paris added, “I like to spoil her.” Aw!

