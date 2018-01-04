Nicki Minaj & Nas Split After 7 Months: What Went Wrong?

There’s no baby on the way for Nicki Minaj and Nas — actually, there’s far from it. Rather, the couple of less than a year has parted ways, according to a new report.

After just seven months together, Nicki Minaj and Nas have called it quits, according to TMZ. The site reports that long distance took a toll on the couple, as they have been living in different cities for most of their relationship. Things reportedly didn’t end on bad terms between the two, although TMZ‘s source says that we shouldn’t expect them to go on being the best of friends, either. This sad breakup news comes just days after a report claimed that Nicki was pregnant with the rapper’s child.

The shocking report, which came from MediaTakeOut.com, said that Nicki found out about her baby around Thanksgiving and was planning to announce the news around the time of the Grammys at the end of January. However, TMZ says there is no truth to the baby rumors, and, apparently, the breakup actually went down a few weeks ago. It was a fairly short-lived romance for Nicki and Nas, who were first linked in the spring. After initial reports broke that Nas was trying to win Nicki over following her breakup from Meek Mill, the dating rumors intensified when they cozied up for an Instagram photo in May.

Later that month, Nicki admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she and Nas had been having sleepovers. However, she revealed they hadn’t actually slept together at that point because she was trying to be celibate for a year. No word on if that worked out or not, but by June, it definitely seemed like these two were the real deal. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t make it last.

