Michelle Rodriguez Suffers Awkward Nip Slip While Wearing Bikini In Mexico — See Pics

We went through the whole holiday season without a celebrity nip slip, but Michelle Rodriguez just had a bikini malfunction in Mexico. We’ve got the pics.

It’s a dubious honor most stars wouldn’t want, but actress Michelle Rodriguez has had the first celebrity nip slip of 2018. She was enjoying a romp in the sea off Tulum, Mexico on Jan. 4 when her tiny white and navy striped bikini top didn’t do it’s job of keeping her girls hidden, as her right nipple popped out from underneath the fabric. Of course would’t you just know it that a member of the paparazzi happened to be RIGHT THERE in the exact moment it happened to Michelle. In the next photo she is seen looking a little bashful about what happened followed by one of her getting a laugh out of it. The 39-year-old is rocking a super hard body, as she flaunted her toned limbs and flat tummy.

M-Rod probably needed the rest and relaxation after she had a dramatic 2017. It was quite a ride for the OG Fast and the Furious star as she threatened to quit the franchise over the lack of female power. “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise,” she wrote on Instagram on June 27. “It’s been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

The film’s other OG star and Executive Producer Vin Diesel, 50, later came to her support, showing up in an IG video of the pair together. “I’ve always appreciated that about you throughout the years,” Michelle said in the video, as she thanked Vin for being “the biggest supporter” of strong women. “And just know if I ever post anything, that’s not you I’m talking to.” Vin said that “of course it’s not me,” before these two besties broke out in laughter. So don’t worry F&F fans, Letty should definitely be around for the ninth installment of the series…and probably more badass than ever!

HollywoodLifers, do you think M-Rod nip slip was a total accident?