NJ Girl, 16, Kept In ‘Torture Chamber’ As Captors Allegedly Raped & Assaulted Her With Machete

Just horrifying. Four individuals are being charged with raping and assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was held captive in a basement last week.

A 16-year-old girl has been rescued from a “torture chamber” basement in Auburn, Massachusetts. She had been held there for two days by four individuals. While down there, they allegedly shaved her head, gave her marijuana laced with Xanax and took turns sexually assaulting her, according to the Daily Mail. Truly disturbing. Head here to take a look back at the celebrities who passed away in 2017.

The four individuals being charged are Krystal Lugo, 23, her brother, Christopher Lugo, 19, her boyfriend Yariel Torres-Abee, 22, and Yuleny Ortiz, 19. The girl, a runaway from New Jersey, claims to have been picked up by Krystal and Yuleny on Christmas Day. While she was held at their home, 2 other individuals allegedly broke in demanding marijuana and shots were fired. Krystal, her brother and their associates believed the girl was somehow the cause of this home invasion.

This is when they allegedly duct-taped her to a chair and shaved her head. They also allegedly brutalized her with lit cigarettes and a machete. After being notified by two informants, the police raided the house and found the girl on Dec. 27. When charges were handed down at Worchester District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 3, only Christopher was charged with alleged rape. But they are all facing charges ranging from alleged kidnapping, to assault, to battery. Krystal is being held without bail. The other three alleged assailants will face their hearing on Friday, Jan. 5. Thankful the girl is safe and sound now.

