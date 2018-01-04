Zac Efron, Nick Jonas & 18 More ’00s Hunks Who Went From Boy To Buff Right Before Our Eyes

Zac Efron was adorable as Troy Bolton in ‘HSM’, but his 2007 self had nothing on how he looks now. Check out 20 hunks who had a major glow-up since the 2000s!

If you asked me to name someone who genuinely looked good in 2007, it would probably take me 2o minutes to come up with a response. Of course, we didn’t just go through the ’00s thinking everyone looked awful — we just didn’t know what people were capable of growing into. Take Zac Efron, 30, for instance. Pretty much everyone growing up in the High School Musical era had a massive crush on him! But, if you compared his boyish self to what he looks like now, you’d probably prefer the insane amount of muscle mass he’s accumulated since the days of his shaggy bangs haircut. This goes for a ton of male stars who were popular in the last decade, but still hadn’t grown into the hunky men they are today. Matthew Lewis, 28, Justin Bieber, 23, and Nick Jonas, 25, are just a handful of the dudes who went from boy to buff in front of our very eyes.

We can probably all remember the very first time we watched Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and realized, “wait… Neville Longbottom’s hot now?!” Matthew started playing the lovable character in 2001, so we basically watched him grow up alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson with each installment of the franchise. So, seeing him come on screen and realizing that hey, he’s really good looking post-puberty was a jarring experience. But he’s not the only child actor who went through a serious upgrade in their appearance. Josh Peck, 31, is most well known for his role on Drake & Josh, where his dorky-ness was often the butt of the joke. But fans noticed that after he left the show, he started looking much different. Yes, that’s right — Josh is hot now. Click through the gallery above to see which other 2000s heartthrobs turned into huge hunks!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite celeb who got buff? Let us know in the comments!