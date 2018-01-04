Why Kim Kardashian’s Keto Diet Is Actually The Worst Diet Of 2018, According To Experts

Kim Kardashian is reportedly on the Keto diet, which is based on a high-fat, low-carb lifestyle, but experts are shunning this diet in 2018. Here’s why.

Kim Kardashian lost 75 pounds after having her baby Saint West, it has been reported, thanks to intense workouts with trainers and following a low-carb Keto diet. The diet is similar to Atkins, which Kim has also followed in the past, and puts your body into a state of ketosis. The lack of carbs and sugar means your body burns fat for energy and you lose weight. You can eat fatty foods like bacon and sausage on this diet, but you CAN’T have bread, pasta, or sugar. Many fruits are actually banned, like bananas!

The best diets of 2018 have been revealed by U.S. News & World Report and the Keto diet ties for last on the Best Diet Overall list. It’s also last for Best Diets For Healthy Eating. The diet will work for short-term weight loss, but experts warn that it is not sustainable for the long term. Such a sharp decrease in carbs can also cause “muscle aches, headaches, fatigue and mental fogginess.” The high-fat foods in the diet are not recommended for heart health or for those looking to lower cholesterol.

Each year, 40 diets are examined and ranked by a trained group of nutritionists, doctors, and dietary consultants. The best diet overall for 2018? A tie — the DASH Diet, for the eighth year in a row! — and the Mediterranean diet. Weight Watchers won the top spot as the best diet for weight loss.

HollywoodLifers, would you try the Keto diet?