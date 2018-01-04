Kim Kardashian ‘Bothered’ By Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Hurtful’ Claim That The Family Can’t Be Trusted
Caitlyn Jenner dragged the Kardashians hard by claiming that she can’t trust her former family. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Kim is furious about what she said.
Caitlyn Jenner never has very nice things to say about the Kardashians, but she really came out swinging in a recent interview saying that they totally can’t be trusted. Now Kim, 37, who was once her stepdaughter, wishes the 68-year-old would just shut up about her former family and stop publicly bashing them. “Kim was bothered when she found out about Caitlyn’s hurtful public comments about the lack of trust in the family. Kim feels like Caitlyn is the one to blame for creating the lack of trust among them. Kim feels that when Caitlyn withheld her truth from her family for so many years, and then again even after she split from Kris, she fostered the lack of trust in the family,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
