Kim Kardashian ‘Bothered’ By Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Hurtful’ Claim That The Family Can’t Be Trusted

Caitlyn Jenner dragged the Kardashians hard by claiming that she can’t trust her former family. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Kim is furious about what she said.

Caitlyn Jenner never has very nice things to say about the Kardashians, but she really came out swinging in a recent interview saying that they totally can’t be trusted. Now Kim, 37, who was once her stepdaughter, wishes the 68-year-old would just shut up about her former family and stop publicly bashing them. “Kim was bothered when she found out about Caitlyn’s hurtful public comments about the lack of trust in the family. Kim feels like Caitlyn is the one to blame for creating the lack of trust among them. Kim feels that when Caitlyn withheld her truth from her family for so many years, and then again even after she split from Kris, she fostered the lack of trust in the family,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Caitlyn sat down with Piers Morgan, 52, for an intense episode of Life Stories airing Jan. 5 and said she didn't trust ex-wife Kris Jenner, 62, and her three oldest daughters with the news that she underwent gender reassignment surgery. She gave them an advance copy of her memoir but purposely left out the pages containing that information. "I didn't want them [the Kardashians] to leak it to the press, Ok?" Caitlyn admits. "There was no reason for them to know about it." Piers then asks, "You didn't trust them?" to which Caitlyn replies, "Of course not… Of course I didn't trust them."

Kim feels that not being real and honest about who you are and what you are doing, especially to those who love you in your family, is the same as lying. So if anyone in the family is a liar and not to be trusted, Kim feels it is Caitlyn and that is why they have been estranged since Kris' divorce. Kim also feels that for Caitlyn to go on Piers and say that she does not trust the Kardashians is hurtful, hypocritical and ridiculous," our insider adds.

While Cait had the platform of Piers' interview, the Kardashians definitely went in on her when they did receive the advance copy of The Secrets of My Life. Several episodes of KUWTK were devoted to dissecting what she wrote about her former family and Kim called Cait "not a good person" and a "liar." The former Olympian revealed to Piers that she has "I don't talk to the Kardashians anymore," and that she only cares about her two biological daughters Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 20.

