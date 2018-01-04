Khloe Kardashian Reveals Marriage Plans With Tristan Thompson: Why They’re Not Rushing

With a baby on the way, are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ready to walk down the aisle? Watch here to find out why Khloe says marriage isn’t a priority!

Don’t expect Khloe Kardashian to walk down the aisle any time soon! Even though her relationship with Tristan Thompson is stronger than ever and they have a baby on the way, there are no plans for a wedding at the moment, she revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “I’m not in a rush for any of that,” she explained. “As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before, so right now I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going.” She added that they do talk about marriage, but are both “just happy” where they are at the moment.

After months of speculation, Khloe confirmed her pregnancy right before Christmas, and revealed earlier this week that she’s just past the six month mark. As of the Ellen interview, she still doesn’t know the baby’s gender, although she said she definitely plans to find out before giving birth. And, yes, Tristan is treating her like an absolute queen while she’s pregnant. “He’s super protective over me,” she gushed. “He’s really a dream and I feel really lucky. It’s really surreal to me.”

Khloe has wanted a baby for a very long time, and documented her devastation over struggling to have kids with her first husband, Lamar Odom, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In her pregnancy announcement post, she acknowledged that all that heartbreak was clearly meant to be, as her first baby is coming at the right time and with the right person. So exciting!

