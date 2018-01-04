Did Khloe Kardashian Confirm Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy? — Why Ellen Is Convinced

Ellen DeGeneres is positive that she just got Khloe Kardashian to confirm Kylie Jenner is pregnant! So, what gave it away? Watch their interview here and see!

While Khloe Kardashian, 33, has proudly confirmed her pregnancy and is more than happy to talk about it, her sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is still keeping quiet about her baby on the way. So, of course, when Khloe appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jan. 4, Ellen DeGeneres made sure to pry. Like the rest of her family members who have been asked, Khloe was tight-lipped about Kylie’s secret, but Ellen took things a step further by questioning why the 20-year-old wasn’t part of the family’s 2017 Christmas card.

“I don’t know! You have to ask Kylie!” Khloe responded, coyly. “Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?” Ellen didn’t push much further, but she DID tell Khloe that the look in her eyes totally gave away that Kylie is expecting. Clearly, this is a bit of a stretch, but we’re going to take Ellen’s word for it — after all, it is pretty telling that Kylie has made a point not to show her stomach in public for the last several months. Fans have been waiting since news about Kylie’s pregnancy broke in September for the makeup mogul to reveal the news herself, but it looks like we’ll have to keep waiting!

As for Khloe, she’s been proudly flaunting her bump since confirming her and Tristan Thompson’s exciting news just before Christmas. She just passed the six month mark in her pregnancy, so we can expect the little one (she still doesn’t know the gender) to be born around the beginning of April. So exciting!

