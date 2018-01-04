So funny! Khloe Kardashian did a hilarious Kim Kardashian impression on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, and we’re living for it. Watch the epic video here!

If anyone knows Kim Kardashian, 37, the most, it’s her sister! Khloe Kardashian, 33, did her best Kim Kardashian impression during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Jan. 4, and it was almost too accurate. During a game of “Burning Questions: Pregnancy Addition,” Ellen, 59, asked pregnant Khloe what she thinks her sister Kim sounds like, and she responded with “That is so funny” in a very somber yet sultry tone. We must admit the impression was absolutely hilarious, right down to the facial expression. Check it out below!

Kim wasn’t the only sister Ellen asked about during the show. The comedian jokingly interrogated Khloe about Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy, in which Khloe laughed it off without answering. Ellen also asked why Kylie didn’t appear on the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card and she replied with: “I don’t know! You have to ask Kylie!” Khloe responded, coyly. “Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?” Ugh, the suspense! Although Khloe didn’t confirm Kylie’s pregnancy, she didn’t deny it! So we still have room to believe Kylie is indeed expecting. Yay!

Khloe looked absolutely stunning on the show. The mother-to-be is refusing to wear maternity clothes, and opted for a fitted white mini dress and a satin coat. Khloe is determined to keep off any baby weight, and has been exercising daily and eating healthy. We’re sure that Khloe’s post baby body will be just fine, especially since her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kim know a lot of baby weight. Kim and Kourtney both carried differently during their pregnancies, so it’s safe to say that Khloe will have a good balance of advice when it comes to shedding the weight. We are so excited for Khloe to be a mom!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe Kardashian’s impression of Kim Kardashian? Let us know your thoughts below!