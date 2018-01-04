Is Kendall Jenner Ready For Marriage & Kids With Blake Griffin? The Truth Revealed

Has baby fever gotten ahold of Kendall Jenner? With multiple sisters expecting little ones this year, Kendall will be the only 1 without a kid! Find out how she feels about it here.

Turns out, Kendall Jenner, 22, doesn’t feel left out at ALL about being the only Kardashian/Jenner without a kid or baby on the way. And although she’s currently seeing Blake Griffin, 28, she’s also not feeling any pressure to settle down in the near future. And to that, we say, good for her! We love that she’s totally content being the fun aunt for a while. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“Kendall lets guys know right up front that she is not interested in marriage and family yet,” an inside source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to focus on her career, and babies just don’t fit into that equation right now. But she and Blake definitely joke about their future together.” While the NBA star is already a proud father to son Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin and daughter Finley Elaine Griffin, he’s not in a major rush to have more kids any time soon. Eventually though, he’d apparently love to start a family with Kendall.

“Blake already has kids, but he likes to say that he wants to have a future supermodel daughter, and a future NBA-super-star son with Kendall,” our source explained, adding that Blake even jokingly calls her a grand mother. “Of course Kendall always takes super long to get ready and Blake is always sitting there on his phone waiting for her and he yells, ‘Hurry up, Grand ma!’ “

It’s no surprise though that Kendall isn’t ready to follow in her sisters’ footsteps — yet. After all, as we previously reported, she’s super focused on her career and enjoys having her freedom while she’s young. “Kendall doesn’t feel left out at all about being the only Kardashian-Jennersister who won’t have a child,” a Calabasas insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY last month. “As far as she’s concerned, she’s more than happy to be the coolest aunt who spoils her nieces and nephews and gives them right back to their mommies.”

The insider added, “Kendall can do whatever she wants and isn’t limited by having to care for a baby. Whenever she feels she’s ready to write that chapter of her life, she’ll see what happens. But at the moment, Kendall is having a ball with her boy toy Blake.” In fact, when fans speculated the star was pregnant just last week, Kenny shot those rumors down in a flash. “I just like bagels ok!!!,” she tweeted on Dec. 30. Clearly Kendall does NOT have babies on the brain!

