Justin Bieber Has A Blast On ‘Guys Trip’ In Mountains After Sweating It Up With GF Selena Gomez

Follow the pow! As any ski-lover with tons of money and access to a private jet would do, Justin Bieber flew off to Utah to enjoy some fresh white stuff on a quickie snowboarding trip. The 23-year-old was seen getting his sweat on at a hot pilates class in LA on Jan. 3, but less than 24 hours later he was catching powder in Park City. It was a guys only trip as Sel stayed behind in sunny SoCal while Justin and the boys were spotted having a lunch break at a lodge in between runs, still in their ski jackets while chowing down on burgers and fries.

“Justin wasn’t with Selena, but he was just super happy, laughing and having a great time with his friends. Justin was telling some of the people around him how he often like to take these impromptu ‘guys trips’ to get away for a couple days and then jumps right back into the mix of his daily motions and he’s quite unpredictable in that way. He said he ‘couldn’t let fresh powder go to waste’ wanted to enjoy some time with his buddies to start the new year. He was also really accommodating to a few fans and even offered to pick up their hot cocoa tabs,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pics of Justin, here.

The Biebs is continuing his kindness streak when it comes to his fans, who he used to be pretty prickly towards. Not only was he sweet to Beliebers in Park City, fans who met him at the Cabo airport in Mexico on Jan. 2. gushed online about how kind he was towards them. He’s also loving time off from his career, as who else can go from sunning himself in Mexico one day, exercising in LA the next afternoon and skiing the slopes in Utah the next morning? That’s a pretty sweet lifestyle! No wonder he’s not so stressed anymore.

Video of Justin Bieber out in Utah today. (January 4) pic.twitter.com/jwRfyn6EFU — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) January 4, 2018

HollywoodLifers, where would you jet off to if you had a private plane?