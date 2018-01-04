Jacqueline Kent Cooke: NFL Heiress Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Man With Glass Purse

This is insane: NFL heiress Jacqueline Kent Cooke was arrested after allegedly hitting a man so hard with her purse that his head started bleeding. Get the shocking details!

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, 29, got off to a bad start in 2018. The daughter of former Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke was arrested on Jan 3. and charged with second-degree assault after an altercation that left San Francisco lawyer Matthew Haberkorn, 52, with lacerations on his face, the New York Police Department confirmed to People. On New Year’s Eve Jaqueline was waiting in the coat check line at the Caravaggio restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper East Side when she allegedly made an anti-semitic comment to Matthew’s mother while he was in the bathroom. The words were along the lines of “Hurry up, Jew,” according to Matthew’s lawyer Andrew T. Miltenberg. See a collection of celebrity mugshots here.

After the offensive remarks were made, Matthew followed the heiress and her boyfriend outside to confront them about it. The argument quickly became physical, which is when Jaqueline allegedly assaulted Matthew by hitting him on the head with her glass clutch. A video obtained by TMZ shows the aftermath of the alleged strike. “She just f*cking hit me,” Matthew says in the clip. “You called me a f*cking bitch. You caleld me a c*nt,” Jaqueline responds. “You called me a f*cking Jew,” Matt snaps back.

Andrew said that his client’s holiday with his family in New York was ruined because of the incident, and that they were upset by what went down. In addition to the physical harm caused to Matthew’s head, his lawyer told People that the normally “mellow Californian” is “very distressed.” Matthew intends to press charges and sue the NFL heiress civilly for what they claim was a hate crime and a civil rights violation. It’s still unclear whether Jaqueline has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment for her. We hope Matthew has a speedy recovery from his injuries!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jaqueline’s arrest? Let us know in the comments!