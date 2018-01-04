Mama June’s New Boyfriend Has Bought Her A Diamond Ring — Are They Engaged?

Is Mama June engaged to her new mystery boyfriend?! He recently gave her a diamond ring! Check it out!

Mama June Shannon, 38, and her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, paid a visit to Us Weekly‘s office on Wednesday, Jan. 3, to talk about her show From Not to Hot, chronicling her incredible weigh-loss. That’s when she shared that her as-yet-unnamed new boyfriend recently gave her a diamond ring! Does this mean that she’s ready for marriage?! Although it’s not an engagement ring, June did admit that she’s entertaining the idea of walking down the aisle! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE RING.

“I would say for the first time in my life, maybe,” she said when asked about marriage, before adding that, if she does say “I do,” it’s going to be a small affair. “I think it’s crazy for people to spend 50, 60, $70,000 on a wedding just for one day.” She also shared how she and this mysterious guy met, revealing that when they were introduced through mutual friends he had no idea who she was. “His kids knew, but he didn’t,” Shannon said. “I was like, ‘Did you live underneath a rock? He was like, ‘No.’ He just doesn’t watch reality TV.” Want more photos of June’s incredible fitness transformation? Head right here!

June also shared that she is now with a man who works to make her happy. “If I’m having a bad day, he will go get a candle,” she shared. “It’s been a good, probably, 15 years since I’ve been happy. He’s one of a kind I have to say.” Awww! We can’t wait meet this mystery suitor!

