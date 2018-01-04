‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Director & Star Tease ‘Disturbing’ Look Into Elise’s Past & More

‘Insidious: The Last Key’ director Adam Robitel and star Lin Shaye talked EXCLUSIVELY with HL about the new ‘Insidious’ chapter and reveal whether or not they think the saga should continue!

Insidious: The Last Key is the latest chapter in the Insidious franchise. HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk EXCLUSIVELY with director Adam Robitel and actress Lin Shaye, who plays Elise Rainier, at the movie’s press day. Insidious: The Last Key isn’t just another sequel. It’s so much more than that. The movie goes back in time to Elise’s past.

“In chapter four, it is really about parental abuse, and I leaned into the human world more and that was all in the development in the script with [producer and writer] Leigh [Whannell],” Adam told HollywoodLife.com. “Because if you can take the jump scares and horror out of it and still have a good script and good movie, then you are really cooking with gas. And that is what I had, but I had that and made it a family drama.” For Lin, Insidious: The Last Key was unlike any Insidious movie before it. The movie “takes us to the very beginning” and “leads us all up to the first movie and who my character is in the first Insidious.”

She continues: “In The Last Key, since we see the bleak and disturbing childhood she [Elise] had and now we know that she had that kind of terrible childhood, she was still able to emerge as this very hopeful and positive person who is about helping other people and not just about herself.”

The Insidious franchise is one of the most successful horror franchises. But do Adam and Lin think it should continue on? “I would love to see them go on, and I think that there is opportunity for other characters to come forward,” Lin told HollywoodLife.com. “It is hard to say, and I think success is a collision of time and space and what viewers are interested in seeing and what is going on in the world and what your story is about. I think Leigh is such a skilled writer, and as a person, he is a very deep guy. You know he doesn’t pretend. He is very funny, he’s very quick, very savvy, and everybody loves him when they meet him. But he is a very serious guy underneath all of that, and I think some of those elements are what he is bringing and putting in his films. So anything he ever wanted me to be involved in, whether it be more Insidious or more new things, I would be honored to have him be a partner in my creation, and I would love to be a part of his creation as well.”

Adam adds, “Well, I came in with Leigh. It really is his world and his franchise, and I know that he has ideas on where he would like to go and four [Insidious: The Last Key] brings things full circle. So moving forward, they can pick up storylines that wouldn’t mean the end of Insidious films. From my personal perspective, you always have to work harder with sequels, and it really needs a reason to exist and not just about the business. And chapter four really did well because it is a story that needs to be told.”

Insidious: The Last Key hits theaters on Jan. 5.

