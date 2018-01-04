Pink, Lady Gaga, & Childish Gambino Are Among First Performers Announced For Grammy Awards

The first performers for the 2018 Grammy Awards have been announced! Pink, Lady Gaga, and Childish Gambino will entertain on music’s biggest stage! See the full list!

Pink, 38, Lady Gaga, 31, Childish Gambino, 34, [a.k.a. actor Donald Glover] and Little Big Town are among the first performers who will take the stage when the Grammy Awards return to New York City for the first time in 15 years! The performer lineup is quite impressive as all four acts are nominated for Grammys. Three-time Grammy winner Pink is nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for “What About Us.” Lady Gaga, who will perform a track from her Grammy-nominated album, “Joanne” is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance [“Million Reasons”]. Gaga is already a six-time Grammy winner. Childish Gambino is up for five awards — Album Of The Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album [Awaken, My Love!]; Record Of The Year, Best R&B Song, and Best Traditional R&B Performance [“Redbone”]. Two-time Grammy winners Little Big Town are nominated for Best Country Album [The Breaker] and Best Country Duo/Group Performance [“Better Man”].

JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are among the artist who scored the most nods. JAY is up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album and Best Music Video. Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars have seven and six nominations, respectively. Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels and SZA have all been nominated for Best New Artist. In other exciting Grammys news — In honor of the Grammy Awards returning to New York, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”. Ben Platt the breakout star of “Dear Evan Hansen” will perform a song from “West Side Story” in a Broadway tribute to honor the legendary music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein. Click here to see this year’s Grammy snubs!

James Corden is set to host the 60th annual Grammy Awards on January 28. The show will be broadcast live from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, which will take place from 7:30-11:00 PM ET, [4:30–8:00 PM, live PT] on the CBS Television Network.

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see take the stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards?