Khloe Kardashian & More Celebs Already Sweating It Out In 2018

Khloe Kardashian’s six months pregnant, but that’s not stopping her from already getting her gym on in 2018. See pics of Khloe and more celebs who’re working out in the new year!

New Year, New You, right? Not if you’re a celebrity! Celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian are up to their usual shenanigans in 2018, and that includes intense workouts. Despite the frigid weather in parts of the country — and the fact that some of them are pregnant — these diehard fitness junkies are stopping at nothing to break a sweat, look good, and stay healthy this January. See pics of celebrities kicking off the new year with workouts in the gallery above!

It’s pretty amazing that Khloe’s so dedicated to working out even when she’s six months pregnant. She probably took a cue from sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who rocked it out at the gym during their own pregnancies. Khloe told fans on her official app that it’s not just about physical health, but mental well-being, too. She said working out is helping her maintain her “sanity!” Khloe explained that “health and wellness resolutions are especially important” to her in 2018. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care.”

She’s actually gotten flack from rude haters who seem to think that she shouldn’t be working out while pregnant. Um, they’re wrong. HollywoodLife.com recently spoke to trainer David Kirsch, who has worked with celebrity moms like JLo and Heidi Klum. David told us that working out while pregnant is “crucial” for the baby. It’s good for the mom and the baby’s overall health, and there’s an added perk: “exercise helps build endurance and strength, making the delivery easier on your baby and yourself.” Good to know!

Celebrity couples, like JLo and A-Rod, have started the year off by working out together. The twosome were spotted training on a field doing some cardio and gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. Dreamy, right? Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez hit up a pilates studio to sweat it out together, and hopefully came out stronger — physically, and as a couple.

HollywoodLifers, are you inspired by any of these celebs’ workouts? Let us know!