Offset & Cardi B Prove Romance Is Going Strong After His Cheating & Alleged Love Child

Cardi B and Offset aren’t letting his cheating scandal and alleged baby momma, Celina Powell tear them down! They just stepped out for a sweet date and we have the photos!

Offset, 26, and Cardi B, 25, continue to defy all the breakup odds! After many issues that could have torn them apart — Cardi confirmed Offset cheated on her back in October 2017, and then a woman named Celina Powell came forward with claims that Offset is the father of her unborn child — Cardi and Offset stepped out for a sweet date on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The pair were photographed [as seen below] all smiles and holding hands, while shopping on upmarket. They even curbed their hunger with some tasty snacks during their day out. Cardi enjoyed an ice cream, while offset sipped on a beverage and snacked on Doritos.

The couple seemed happier than ever on their west coast stroll, despite the turmoil that’s been surrounding their relationship. On Christmas day, news broke that a hacker[s] released explicit videos [via iCloud] of both Cardi and Offset, separately. One video showed an unidentified nude woman with Offset filming her in the background, where only his voice could be heard. Cardi later confirmed that it was indeed Offset in the video. Then, another video, showed NSFW footage of Cardi. She later confirmed that her relationship with Offset was going strong, despite the cheating drama. She tweeted [in dirtier words than we’ll describe], that she and the Migos member are still together. Not to mention, her new track, “Bartier Cardi”, features some sultry lyrics about their relationship.

However, Cardi’s explanation didn’t seem to hold any weight when a woman named Celina Powell [an Instagram model] came forward on December 28 with claims that Offset is the father of her unborn baby girl, which she decided to name Karma, according to reports. Now, Offset is engulfed in a legal battle with Powell. He served her with a cease and desist letter soon after her claims, which he has denied.

Nonetheless, Powell exclusively told HollywoodLife.com that she is “1000%” positive that Offset is the father of her baby. “I met Offset back in February at a music festival and I know exactly when we made the baby,” she proclaimed. “I’m not lying and I do not care who does or does not believe me.”

Although there’s major drama surrounding Cardi B and Offset, the rap power couple doesn’t seem to be letting anything get in the way of their relationship. See their most recent outing below!

