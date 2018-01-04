See Pics
Bomb Cylone 2018: East Coast Gets Barreled With Snow & Insane Winds — See Wild Pics

ALBA VIGARAY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Snow cleaning services in the street in New York, New York, USA, 04 January 2018. A winter weather storm called 'bombogenesis' or 'bomb cyclone' has been warned for New York where as much as a half-foot of snow is expected, as well as some other areas in Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut. Winter storm in New York, USA - 04 Jan 2018
People walk in the street in New York, New York, USA, 04 January 2018. A winter weather storm called 'bombogenesis' or 'bomb cyclone' has been warned for New York where as much as a half-foot of snow is expected, as well as some other areas in Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut. Winter storm in New York, USA - 04 Jan 2018
People try to clear snow off after being stuck on a snowbank on the Garden State Parkway in whiteout conditions during a snowstorm, in Tinton Falls, N.J Winter Weather New Jersey, Tinton Falls, USA - 04 Jan 2018
A vehicle, right, driven by Orlando Igmat, of New Milford, N.J., sits in a snowbank after skidding off the Garden State Parkway on his way to work during a snowstorm, in Tinton Falls, N.J. Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm expected to deliver snow, ice and high winds followed by possible record-breaking cold as it moves up the Eastern Seaboard from the Carolinas to Maine Winter Weather New Jersey, Tinton Falls, USA - 04 Jan 2018
The Bomb Cyclone has touched down on the East Coast, and the snowstorm is just as crazy as predicted! See the shocking photos from the historic storm here!

Bundle up, HollywoodLifers. The dramatically-named Bomb Cyclone snowstorm is ravaging the East Coast of the United States with high winds, freezing temperatures, and heavy snow, from Maine all the way down to Florida. The storm is truly as epic as meteorologists predicted, and doesn’t show signs of letting up until the weekend. If you’re out of the storm’s path, or just have no desire to wander outside into the frozen tundra, just check out these photos of the Bomb Cyclone instead in the gallery above!

Do you understand how cold it is on the East Coast right now? Temperatures are so frigid that sharks are washing up in Cape Cod frozen solid. This is not normal. Weather forecasters dubbed the massive storm system a “bomb cyclone” (yes, that is a real, technical term) for its rapid and sharp drop in atmospheric pressure — a drop so severe it’s considered rare. That drop is causing winds gusting up to 60mph, and blasts of Arctic-level cold. Stepping outside your front door is basically willingly entering a portal to the planet Hoth from Star Wars. Find a tauntaun carcass to sleep in asap, please.

Currently, snow is falling at rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour throughout parts of New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Parts of New York state could see 5 to 9 inches on Thursday alone! New England is getting the brunt of the storm, where Boston, MA, and Providence, RI may get 8 to 11 inches of snow. Portland, ME, is expecting 10 to 15 inches. Yikes. Needless to say, flights are massively delayed in and out of the area, with some commuters reporting that they’ve been sitting at NYC’s JFK airport for upwards of 12 hours after cancellations.

There’s a risk of power outages on the Southern East Coast right now, according to NBC. Reports of outages have already surfaced for thousands in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. Tallahassee, FL is experiencing an unprecedented dusting of powder, much to the shock (and sometimes delight) of residents. But seriously, these pics out of the East Coast are insane. Lake Michigan in Chicago is covered with a sheet of ice. Brave commuters still heading into NYC for work are trekking through ankle-deep snow in parts of the city, as snow plows try to stay ahead of the storm. It’s going to be a long few days!

HollywoodLifers, are you experiencing the Bomb Cyclone snowstorm right now, just like us? Let us know — and stay safe and warm!